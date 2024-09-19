Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2795257https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-noida-encounter-police-shoot-robbery-suspect-2795257.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Noida Encounter: Police Shoot Robbery Suspect

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 02:26 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A robbery suspect named Amir was shot in the leg during a police encounter in Noida, with Rs. 22,000 recovered from him.

All Videos

DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?
Play Icon04:07
DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?
DNA: Massive Turnout in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections
Play Icon04:18
DNA: Massive Turnout in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon04:45
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
DNA Report on Rajgarh Daughters' Market Causes Major Impact
Play Icon02:23
DNA Report on Rajgarh Daughters' Market Causes Major Impact
Taal Thok Ke: Politics sparks over Controversial Comment against Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon49:21
Taal Thok Ke: Politics sparks over Controversial Comment against Rahul Gandhi

Trending Videos

DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?
play icon4:7
DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?
DNA: Massive Turnout in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections
play icon4:18
DNA: Massive Turnout in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
play icon4:45
DNA: Congress Holds Protest Over Controversial Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi
DNA Report on Rajgarh Daughters' Market Causes Major Impact
play icon2:23
DNA Report on Rajgarh Daughters' Market Causes Major Impact
Taal Thok Ke: Politics sparks over Controversial Comment against Rahul Gandhi
play icon49:21
Taal Thok Ke: Politics sparks over Controversial Comment against Rahul Gandhi