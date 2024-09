videoDetails

DNA: Will you be beaten if you don't become a BJP member? But why?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 02:24 AM IST

BJP launched a nationwide membership drive on September 2, enrolling 2 crore members in just 8 days. The party now aims to reach 10 crore members. But questions are now being raised on the way this campaign is being run.