Manoj Bajpayee Talks About His Favourite Moments While Shooting Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 02:04 PM IST
Manoj Bajpayee’s new OTT release, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai which dropped on streaming platform Zee5 on May 23 has been received well by the audience. The movie is loosely based on controversial godman Asumal Sirumalani Harpalani AKA Asaram Bapu’s trial in the Jodhpur court in connection with the rape of a 16 year-old girl who lived in Asaram's ashram in Jodhpur. In his exclusive interview with Zee News English, he talks about the new emerging Indian cinema.

