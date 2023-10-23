trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678826
Mumbai: Kajol, Jaya Bachchan offer prayers at Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on October 22 visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. She opted for an orange saree which she paired with a red blouse and statement jewellery. She was seen posing with Kajol, who wore a green saree with a silver blouse and kept her hair untied. Veteran actor and Kajol’s mother Tanuja, her sister and actor Tanishaa, and son Yug joined the two. Tanishaa wore a pink outfit, Tanuja wore a green saree, while Yug chose a white kurta for the event. Film Director Anurag Basu was also clicked at the same puja pandal.
