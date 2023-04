videoDetails

‘Naatu-Naatu’ music composer MM Keeravani receives Padma Shri by President

| Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

‘Naatu Naatu’ music composer MM Keeravani was conferred the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu on April 05. Earlier, Keeravani was awarded ‘Golden Globe’ and “Oscar’ for his song ‘Naatu Naatu’ in the best original song category.