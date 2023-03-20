videoDetails

Netizens in love with Kriti Sanon's Nose Job! Actresses who their look after surgeries

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 07:55 PM IST

Kriti Sanon: Bollywood Divas are often trolled for their nose and lip surgeries. A lot of B town actresses like Bhumi Pednekar, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra have been criticized for the work done on their faces. However, it's not in same in Kriti Sanon's case. Well, recently, Kriti's before and after pics resurfaced on social media and the fans seem happy about it as the actresses nose job is event. But unlike others Kriti's nose job was not mocked but appreciated by the netizens. Kriti's before and after pictures in a collage from events were reshared on a Reddit thread and fans started praising her nose job. Let us tell you that this isn't the first time when an actress has been praised for the work done on her face. There are many more in the list.