Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2790924https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/uproar-over-muslim-buying-house-in-hindu-dominated-area-muzaffarnagar-organization-protest-warning-2790924.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uproar Over Muslim Buying House In Hindu Dominated Area Muzaffarnagar Organization Protest Warning

|Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
News is from Muzaffarnagar. There was a ruckus over a Muslim buying a house in a Hindu colony. It is alleged that ever since a person from the Muslim community bought a house in the colony, illegal activities have increased there. Many people come to offer namaz. It is claimed that a person named Nadeem bought this house in an auction and opened an office of an organization called Awam-e-Hind in it. And about 40 people have been settled in that house who have come from Deoband.

All Videos

Conspiracy to derail goods train in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Play Icon10:31
Conspiracy to derail goods train in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Massive Student Protest In Imphal Over Drone Attacks In Manipur
Play Icon02:28
Massive Student Protest In Imphal Over Drone Attacks In Manipur
Another wolf caught, till now five wolves have been caught
Play Icon08:40
 Another wolf caught, till now five wolves have been caught
Zakir Naik makes controversial statement on Waqf Board Bill
Play Icon08:31
Zakir Naik makes controversial statement on Waqf Board Bill
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Play Icon12:16
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day

Trending Videos

Conspiracy to derail goods train in Rajasthan's Ajmer
play icon10:31
Conspiracy to derail goods train in Rajasthan's Ajmer
Massive Student Protest In Imphal Over Drone Attacks In Manipur
play icon2:28
Massive Student Protest In Imphal Over Drone Attacks In Manipur
Another wolf caught, till now five wolves have been caught
play icon8:40
Another wolf caught, till now five wolves have been caught
Zakir Naik makes controversial statement on Waqf Board Bill
play icon8:31
Zakir Naik makes controversial statement on Waqf Board Bill
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
play icon12:16
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day