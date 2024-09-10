videoDetails

Uproar Over Muslim Buying House In Hindu Dominated Area Muzaffarnagar Organization Protest Warning

| Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

News is from Muzaffarnagar. There was a ruckus over a Muslim buying a house in a Hindu colony. It is alleged that ever since a person from the Muslim community bought a house in the colony, illegal activities have increased there. Many people come to offer namaz. It is claimed that a person named Nadeem bought this house in an auction and opened an office of an organization called Awam-e-Hind in it. And about 40 people have been settled in that house who have come from Deoband.