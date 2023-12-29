trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704136
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Nia Sharma Radiates Doll-like Glamour in Stunning Red Dress

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Nia Sharma graces the scene, resembling a true doll in her captivating red dress. The actress effortlessly embodies a doll-like charm, exuding grace and style that captivates onlookers. This fashion moment showcases Nia Sharma's innate ability to turn heads and leave a lasting impression with her impeccable sense of style.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Fight Breaks Out Among Members at Shamli Municipal Meeting
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO : Fight Breaks Out Among Members at Shamli Municipal Meeting
Congress party to discuss seat sharing in first week of January
Play Icon2:2
Congress party to discuss seat sharing in first week of January
Party Workers celebrates as CM Nitish Kumar becomes JDU's New President
Play Icon4:36
Party Workers celebrates as CM Nitish Kumar becomes JDU's New President
Asaduddin Owaisi gets agitated over Sunheri Masjid Demolition Controversy
Play Icon5:11
Asaduddin Owaisi gets agitated over Sunheri Masjid Demolition Controversy
Orry's Airport Swagger: Video Showcases Cool Dude Look
Play Icon0:20
Orry's Airport Swagger: Video Showcases Cool Dude Look

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Fight Breaks Out Among Members at Shamli Municipal Meeting
play icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO : Fight Breaks Out Among Members at Shamli Municipal Meeting
Congress party to discuss seat sharing in first week of January
play icon2:2
Congress party to discuss seat sharing in first week of January
Party Workers celebrates as CM Nitish Kumar becomes JDU's New President
play icon4:36
Party Workers celebrates as CM Nitish Kumar becomes JDU's New President
Asaduddin Owaisi gets agitated over Sunheri Masjid Demolition Controversy
play icon5:11
Asaduddin Owaisi gets agitated over Sunheri Masjid Demolition Controversy
Orry's Airport Swagger: Video Showcases Cool Dude Look
play icon0:20
Orry's Airport Swagger: Video Showcases Cool Dude Look