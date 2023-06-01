NewsVideos
“People can say whatever they want…” Sara Ali Khan reacts to trolls targeting her for visiting Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

Jun 01, 2023
Not being the first time that the ‘Gaslight’ actor has been trolled for visiting temples, recently, during Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ press conference, she broke her silence and gave a befitting response to the naysayers. While addressing to the questions of the media persons in the press conference, Sara Ali Khan said that people can say whatever they want, she has no problem as she believes in energy.

