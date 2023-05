videoDetails

Priyanka Chopra looks surreal in her black thigh-slit dress, poses with husband Nick Jones

| Updated: May 02, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

The mecca of fashion - Met Gala 2023 is here to turn heads with glamour. This year, representing India at a global stage, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra will make appearance. Priyanka Chopra and her singer hubby Nick Jonas twinned in black outfits, giving major couple goals. Priyanka turned heads in a black Valentino dress and flaunted her 11.6-carat diamond necklace.