Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Her Hollywood Dream and Why Does She Wants More Indians in Hollywood

| Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 04:35 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the biggest female stars of our generation. She not only made her mark in Bollywood but also paved her way into Hollywood as well. Recently, the Desi girl revealed that she felt cornered in Bollywood, leading her to pursue her career in the West.