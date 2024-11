videoDetails

Firing Incident witnessed in Delhi's Mundka

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 09:56 AM IST

Gang war has taken place in Mundka, Delhi. The bike riding miscreants opened fire indiscriminately. One person has also died due to bullets fired by miscreants. About 6 rounds of bullets were fired in the area. After this there is panic in the area.