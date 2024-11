videoDetails

DNA: Ajit Pawar oppose on Batenge Katenge Reamark?

Sonam | Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 09:52 AM IST

BJP's main frame campaigning star... Yogi Adityanath's "Bantenge toh kathenge" (we will be divided) is on almost everyone's lips... but Mahayuti's ally and Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar is keeping distance from this slogan... he is boycotting the slogan "Bantenge toh kathenge" in Maharashtra... but why is this happening, just see in this report.