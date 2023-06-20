NewsVideos
Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela Blessed With A Baby Girl

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
Renowned actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Both the baby and mother are doing well. Notably, the couple became proud parents after 11 years of their marriage.

