Sapna Choudhary was dancing in the village on the song 'Choli Ke Peechee Kya Hai'

Before the dance, due to the actions of some boys, Sapna Chaudhary was seen in anger. At the same time, after the conversation, he started his performance. Riyanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary remains in the most discussions about her dance videos. A video of Sapna Choudhary has surfaced on social media, after seeing which everyone says that Sapna Choudhary dances the most bang in a green suit. Actually, in this video, Sapna Chaudhary is seen dancing on the stage in a suit in a cool style.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

