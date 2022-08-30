Sapna Choudhary was seen romancing with someone other than Veer

Sapna Chaudhary is seen romancing with someone else except her husband Veer Sahu. Now you must be feeling that all is well between Sapna and her husband or not? Actually this is Sapna's new song, in which she is seen romancing Harjeet Deewana.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 01:12 PM IST

Sapna Chaudhary is seen romancing with someone else except her husband Veer Sahu. Now you must be feeling that all is well between Sapna and her husband or not? Actually this is Sapna's new song, in which she is seen romancing Harjeet Deewana.