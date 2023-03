videoDetails

Satish Kaushik Death: Delhi Police to send notice to Vikas Malu's wife again

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 02:33 PM IST

Delhi Police's investigation into the death of actor and director Satish Kaushik has intensified. Now Delhi Police will again send notice to Saanvi Malu, wife of Vikas Malu. Along with this, she will also record the statement.