Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer musical-romantic DDLJ turns 26

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer musical-romantic DDLJ was first released on October 20, 1995, and since then has made a special place in every cinema lover’s heart. The film has been running in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre for the same amount of years now, however since the last few months the screening was halted because of the Covid-19 restrictions.