videoDetails

RSS Chief Mathura Visit: CM Yogi meets Bhagwat in Mathura

| Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

CM Yogi Adityanath met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mathura... In the brainstorming session that lasted for about two and a half hours, many national issues including UP by-elections were also discussed, according to sources, a plan was prepared for the preparations for the 2027 elections.