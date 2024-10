videoDetails

Delhi AQI crosses 300 mark

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 09:00 AM IST

Delhi AQI Crosses 300 Mark: The level of pollution in Delhi-NCR is continuously increasing. Along with Anand Vihar, AQI level has crossed 400 in many areas. The second phase of GRAP has been implemented on Tuesday.