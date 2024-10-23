Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2810565https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/karni-senas-cash-offer-for-lawrence-bishnoi-encounter-2810565.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Karni Sena's Cash Offer For Lawrence Bishnoi 'Encounter'

|Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
You saw that Muslim youth are very angry with Lawrence Bishnoi... on the other hand, the presidents of two armies came in front of the media today with their own offers for Lawrence Bishnoi... where the president of Karni Sena announced that he will make the policeman who kills Lawrence in an encounter rich... on the other hand, another political army has offered Lawrence to contest the elections on its party's ticket... see the interesting offers of the two armies that came face to face.

All Videos

RSS Chief Mathura Visit: CM Yogi meets Bhagwat in Mathura
Play Icon03:10
RSS Chief Mathura Visit: CM Yogi meets Bhagwat in Mathura
School Bus Overturns Falls Into River In Chhattisgarh
Play Icon01:24
School Bus Overturns Falls Into River In Chhattisgarh
Watch top 50 news of the day
Play Icon05:56
Watch top 50 news of the day
Delhi AQI crosses 300 mark
Play Icon01:08
Delhi AQI crosses 300 mark
Baat Pate Ki: Unique Punishment for Anti-National Slogans: Salutes the Tricolor 21 times
Play Icon32:20
Baat Pate Ki: Unique Punishment for Anti-National Slogans: Salutes the Tricolor 21 times

Trending Videos

RSS Chief Mathura Visit: CM Yogi meets Bhagwat in Mathura
play icon3:10
RSS Chief Mathura Visit: CM Yogi meets Bhagwat in Mathura
School Bus Overturns Falls Into River In Chhattisgarh
play icon1:24
School Bus Overturns Falls Into River In Chhattisgarh
Watch top 50 news of the day
play icon5:56
Watch top 50 news of the day
Delhi AQI crosses 300 mark
play icon1:8
Delhi AQI crosses 300 mark
Baat Pate Ki: Unique Punishment for Anti-National Slogans: Salutes the Tricolor 21 times
play icon32:20
Baat Pate Ki: Unique Punishment for Anti-National Slogans: Salutes the Tricolor 21 times
NEWS ON ONE CLICK