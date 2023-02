videoDetails

Shahrukh Khan joins Deepika Padukone for a cute 'get ready with me' video

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan took their fans by surprise. Pathaan co-actors recently got together for a never-seen-before skincare session. Deepika recently shared a promotional video of her self-care brand 82°E.