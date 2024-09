videoDetails

Akhilesh Yadav holds press conference

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 03:52 PM IST

Akhilesh Yadav on Sultanpur Encounter: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference regarding Sultanpur encounter. Akhilesh Yadav fiercely attacked BJP during the press conference. Akhilesh Yadav made a big attack on BJP on many other issues like encounter, loot in Ayodhya and compensation to farmers.