videoDetails

Shakti Kapoor comments after song 'Naatu Naatu' wins Oscar Award

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

Song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR has been awarded the Oscar Award. Actor Shakti Kapoor's big statement has come to the fore after this song got the Oscar Award. He said, 'the whole of India is proud'.