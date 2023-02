videoDetails

Sid-Kiara dazzle at their star-studded wedding reception at Mumbai, take a look

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially a married couple. Sid and Kiara kept their wedding an intimate affair with just friends and family in attendance. Their Delhi wedding reception was also very close knit. The couple hosted their second star-studded wedding reception at St.Regis Hotel, Mumbai.