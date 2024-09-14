videoDetails

CM Yogi issues guidelines ahead of Vishwakarma Jayanti

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 14, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

To The Point: Extensive security arrangements are being made in Uttar Pradesh in view of Baravafat and Vishwakarma Jayanti. In this regard, Director General of UP Police Prashant Kumar has issued strict guidelines to the police officers of all the districts They said that the police will have to exercise special vigilance to maintain peace and law and order in the state during the upcoming festivals. For which the UP Police will monitor the procession with drones… along with this, the number of participants in the procession will have to be informed first… Police will depute separate officers for the procession.