Students comments on Naatu-Naatu song winning Oscar award

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 10:34 AM IST

Song Naatu-Naatu from the film RRR and Indian documentary 'The Elephant Whispers' have been awarded Oscar Award. Some students have commented on the same and said it is a big moment for our country that a regional movie song has got the Oscar Award.