Urfi Javed Instagram Screenshot Police Case Against Boy

|Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 11:38 AM IST
Urfi Javed has shared a screenshot on Instagram, in which he has told that a person called him and spoke obscenely to him. Urfi has said that she will file a police case against the boy.

