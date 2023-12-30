trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704377
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Urfi Javed Transforms From Waitress To Bartender

|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Urfi Javed takes on the mantle of a bartender after her stint as a waitress. Dive into her latest video, where she showcases her skills and charisma in the world of mixology. Witness the dynamic transformation and catch a glimpse of Urfi Javed's latest venture behind the bar

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Shark Hunting Stingrays in the Shallows of King George River, Kimberley
Play Icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO : Shark Hunting Stingrays in the Shallows of King George River, Kimberley
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: First flight reached Ayodhya airport, Ram devotees bowed down
Play Icon4:7
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: First flight reached Ayodhya airport, Ram devotees bowed down
VIRAL VIDEO: Sidewinder Rattlesnake's Unique Sidewinding Movement to Beat the Desert Heat
Play Icon0:19
 VIRAL VIDEO: Sidewinder Rattlesnake's Unique Sidewinding Movement to Beat the Desert Heat
VIRAL VIDEO : Shabnam Shaikh's Mumbai to Ayodhya Padayatra, Journey of Faith to Visit Ram Temple
Play Icon0:44
VIRAL VIDEO : Shabnam Shaikh's Mumbai to Ayodhya Padayatra, Journey of Faith to Visit Ram Temple
VIRAL VIDEO: SRK's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Takes Disneyland Hong Kong by Storm, Video Goes Viral on social media
Play Icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO: SRK's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Takes Disneyland Hong Kong by Storm, Video Goes Viral on social media

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Shark Hunting Stingrays in the Shallows of King George River, Kimberley
play icon0:24
VIRAL VIDEO : Shark Hunting Stingrays in the Shallows of King George River, Kimberley
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: First flight reached Ayodhya airport, Ram devotees bowed down
play icon4:7
PM Modi Ayodhya Visit: First flight reached Ayodhya airport, Ram devotees bowed down
VIRAL VIDEO: Sidewinder Rattlesnake's Unique Sidewinding Movement to Beat the Desert Heat
play icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Sidewinder Rattlesnake's Unique Sidewinding Movement to Beat the Desert Heat
VIRAL VIDEO : Shabnam Shaikh's Mumbai to Ayodhya Padayatra, Journey of Faith to Visit Ram Temple
play icon0:44
VIRAL VIDEO : Shabnam Shaikh's Mumbai to Ayodhya Padayatra, Journey of Faith to Visit Ram Temple
VIRAL VIDEO: SRK's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Takes Disneyland Hong Kong by Storm, Video Goes Viral on social media
play icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO: SRK's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Takes Disneyland Hong Kong by Storm, Video Goes Viral on social media