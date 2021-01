Veteran bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passes away

Popular Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal has breathed his last on January 22, 2021. The 80-year-old veteran singer died at a private hospital on Friday following some health complications. Narendra Chanchal is known for his devotional songs. He also sang a few songs in Hindi movies. His track Beshak Mandir Masjid for 1973 film Bobby won him the Filmfare Best Male Playback Award.