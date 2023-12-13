trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698335
Viral Video: 4-Year-Old's Adorable Attempt to Impress Bobby Deol Takes a Hilarious Turn

Dec 13, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
4-year-old steals the spotlight in a viral video, attempting to impress none other than Bobby Deol. In this heartwarming moment, the child's innocent efforts create a delightful and humorous scene that will leave you with a warm smile. Watch as Bobby Deol reacts with grace and kindness, turning what could have been a "fail" into a memorable and endearing exchange.

Swearing In Ceremony to take place in Chhattisgarh at 4pm today
Play Icon8:58
Swearing In Ceremony to take place in Chhattisgarh at 4pm today
Mahadev Gaming App Owner Ravi Uppal Arrested
Play Icon3:48
Mahadev Gaming App Owner Ravi Uppal Arrested
Cool Monkey: Tashan in the Crocodile Jaws Surprise
Play Icon0:17
Cool Monkey: Tashan in the Crocodile Jaws Surprise
Play Icon1:11
 "MS Dhoni's Birthday Revelation: Unmasking a Surprise Persona That Stunned Everyone!"
Tribute to the martyrs of Parliament attack
Play Icon13:31
Tribute to the martyrs of Parliament attack

