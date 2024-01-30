trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715584
VIRAL VIDEO: Adorable Monkey's Hilarious 'Defeat' After Failed Attempt to Scare Tourist

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
In a cute twist, a viral video captures the playful antics of a monkey attempting to scare a tourist. Despite the mischievous effort, the adorable disappointment of the monkey adds a touch of humor to these furry creatures' playful encounters with humans.

