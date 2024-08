videoDetails

CM Yogi Adityanath hoists national flag, pays tribute to freedom fighters

| Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 01:02 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at his residence. And congratulated everyone on Independence Day, CM Yogi said- Salute to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country. CM Yogi also said that today we are seeing a new India in the safe hands of PM Modi.