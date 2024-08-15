videoDetails

PM Modi discusses about 5G Technology

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Independence Day 2024 Speech: Today the country is celebrating its 78th Independence Day. The theme 'Developed India' is in line with the government's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. The first anniversary of independence was celebrated on August 15, 1948, marking one full year of independence. Meanwhile, PM Modi reached the Red Fort and hoisted the national flag on the Red Fort. Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's explosive speech from the Red Fort LIVE.