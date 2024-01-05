trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706284
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Amazing Twist to Abrar Entry Song with a Sitar! Internet Can't Get Enough

|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
Follow Us
In this amazing viral video, Sitarist and music producer Rishab Rikhiram Sharma unveils a unique instrumental rendition of 'Jamal Kudu', the Iranian song featured in the film 'Animal'. Known for its association with actor Bobby Deol's entry in the movie, the song, officially titled 'Abrar's Entry Jamal Kudu', takes on a mesmerizing Sitar twist in Rishab's skilled hands

All Videos

Army surrounded terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon3:11
Army surrounded terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda
Play Icon0:52
Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda
Ayodhya 25 News: Elephant-lion statues installed at the entrance of Ram temple
Play Icon3:26
Ayodhya 25 News: Elephant-lion statues installed at the entrance of Ram temple
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th Jan 2024
Play Icon4:43
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th Jan 2024
Court hearing of cases related to UP including Gyanvasi will be held today
Play Icon0:57
Court hearing of cases related to UP including Gyanvasi will be held today

Trending Videos

Army surrounded terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
play icon3:11
Army surrounded terrorists in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir
Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda
play icon0:52
Hit and Run Case witnessed in UP's Banda
Ayodhya 25 News: Elephant-lion statues installed at the entrance of Ram temple
play icon3:26
Ayodhya 25 News: Elephant-lion statues installed at the entrance of Ram temple
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th Jan 2024
play icon4:43
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 5th Jan 2024
Court hearing of cases related to UP including Gyanvasi will be held today
play icon0:57
Court hearing of cases related to UP including Gyanvasi will be held today