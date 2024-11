videoDetails

IPS Officer Kailash Makwana appointed new DGP of MP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 24, 2024, 08:38 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh New DGP: Big news from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. MP gets new DGP. Kailash Makwana takes charge of MP. Kailash Makwana is an IPS from 1988. He will take charge of the state on 1 December.