Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Sambhal Jama Masjid Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Today Sambhal of UP has become the epicentre of the biggest controversy. But do you know why whatever happened in Sambhal happened? Why did violence erupt in Sambhal? And what is the whole controversy related to the survey of Sambhal's Jama Masjid? In today's debate, we will try to know the reason behind all these issues. We will ask questions from the responsible people and also know why the mob of Muslims became adamant on violence. Why did the mob pelt stones at the police? Why did the administration fail to understand the intention of the mob?

What is Kunjum Mata Temple Mystery?
Play Icon15:28
What is Kunjum Mata Temple Mystery?
Tauqeer Raza house arrest, Why?
Play Icon00:33
Tauqeer Raza house arrest, Why?
IPS Officer Kailash Makwana appointed new DGP of MP
Play Icon02:36
IPS Officer Kailash Makwana appointed new DGP of MP
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
Play Icon07:10
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
Mild quake hits Assam’s Dima Hasao district
Play Icon00:55
Mild quake hits Assam’s Dima Hasao district

