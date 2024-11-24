Advertisement
What is Kunjum Mata Temple Mystery?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
Crossing the inaccessible valleys, snowy peaks and risky paths of the Himalayas, the team of Zee News reached a court of the Goddess where your luck and the coin of your wish shines. I am here with a special report on this extremely thrilling and mysterious temple of Zee News. In this special report, you will be exposed to the mystery of such a divine miracle that even today attracts thousands of people from all over the world. Passing through the inaccessible paths of the Himalayas, people reach such a Devi temple where if your coin sticks to the wall, then understand that your luck has shone, what is the whole secret behind this miraculous power of the Goddess.

