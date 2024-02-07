trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718606
VIRAL VIDEO: Bengaluru Bikers Collide While Filming McLaren Supercar

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
On Bengaluru's Vittal Mallya road, a viral video captures the moment two scooty riders attempting to record a McLaren supercar collide with another biker, narrowly averting a fatal accident. The incident, shared on X by user ThirdEye, depicts the riders chasing the supercar to capture footage for social media.

