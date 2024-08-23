videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: MP government orders to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami in schools and colleges,Politics Erupts

Sonam | Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 07:20 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Madhya Pradesh government has ordered to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami in all the schools and colleges of the state. After which there has been political turmoil in the entire state. All the political parties are giving different statements on this issue. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee has opposed this decision of the government. Congress said that why is the state government engaged in ruining educational institutions.