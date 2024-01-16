trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710143
Viral Video: Boy Ignites Gas Stove with Finger, Internet Surprised

|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
The internet always has something intriguing to offer, and this time, it's a viral video, that's causing a stir. In this experiment, a boy manages to ignite a gas stove with his finger. Yes, you heard it right! But hold your assumptions, as it's all about science. The post explains that static electricity was the key to igniting the gas stove. For those not familiar, static electricity is the energy produced when there's an imbalance between negative and positive charges in an object.

