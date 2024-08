videoDetails

Amit Shah grants Indian citizenship to 188 Pakistani Hindus

Sonam | Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 07:42 PM IST

Rajneeti: Home Minister Amit Shah has not just distributed citizenship certificates. Rather, he has given a message to those Hindus across the world who are facing persecution and oppression in the name of religion. These pictures will assure the minority Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh that the doors of India will always be open for them in difficult times.