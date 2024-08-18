Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: ‘Was there conspiracy’?

Sonam|Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: In the case of brutality with Doctor Bitiya in Kolkata, CBI is questioning former principal Sandi Ghosh for the third day. Many revelations are yet to be made in the Kolkata doctor rape case. On the other hand, the psychological test of the arrested accused is being done. CBI then visited the hospital. But now the Supreme Court has also taken suo motu cognizance in this case. So that the truth can come out. But in the midst of all this, Didi i.e. Mamata Banerjee is badly cornered. TMC itself seems to be divided regarding this case. TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar has raised questions on the investigation of his own government.

