videoDetails

Badhir News: Amit Shah slams Congress over CAA

Sonam | Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 05:50 PM IST

Badhir News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave Indian citizenship to 188 Pakistani Hindus under CAA. During this, while addressing the people, he said that Muslims were instigated regarding CAA. No one's citizenship is lost due to CAA law. Congress is misleading refugees regarding CAA.