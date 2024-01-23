trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713144
VIRAL VIDEO : Bride's Clever Reaction to Kid Sitting on Her Dress Delights Internet

Jan 23, 2024
In a viral video, a wedding moment took an unexpected turn when a bride lost her patience with a child sitting on her dress. The incident, shared online, quickly garnered attention, leaving the internet amused and 'satisfied.' The video captures the bride attempting to stand for a photoshoot, but an unexplained presence of a kid beside her makes it challenging. Despite multiple requests, the child remains seated, prompting the bride to lose her patience and take action, resulting in a humorous twist.

