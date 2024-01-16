trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710368
VIRAL VIDEO: Bride's Superwoman-Inspired Wedding Entry Impressively Raises Internet Doubts

|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
In the ever-evolving world of weddings, a recent viral video featured a bride with an extraordinary entry that caught everyone's attention. Using a harness, she descended 'Mowgli-style' from the first floor to the ground, showcasing the creativity couples bring to their special day. This video is just another example of how weddings are becoming more unique and memorable.

