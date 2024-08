videoDetails

Rajneeti: Akhilesh Yadav trying to make 'Samajwadi Party' a national party?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 10:02 PM IST

Now the news is about Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections where national parties like BJP-Congress and regional parties like National Conference-PDP are busy preparing for the elections. Meanwhile, Akhilesh has announced to ride a bicycle in the election season of the valley. Watch special report.