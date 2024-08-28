Advertisement
Deshhit: What is ASL security given to Mohan Bhagwat?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
Is RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's life in danger? Is there some conspiracy to attack him? These are all the questions which indicate that in view of such apprehensions, Mohan Bhagwat's security will now become foolproof and impenetrable. After the IB alert, it has been decided that Bhagwat will be given ASL security. Let us tell you that there are only 6 such VIPs in the country who have such special security arrangements. Watch our special report.

