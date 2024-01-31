trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715968
VIRAL VIDEO: Couple's Altercation Takes Tragic Turn with Fall from Third-Floor Balcony

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
In a startling incident, a couple's heated physical altercation on their balcony took a tragic turn as the railing gave way under their weight, causing them to fall to the roadside. The entire scene was captured by a passer-by in Russia. The reason behind the argument remains unknown, but the consequences were severe, with both individuals reportedly treated for broken limbs after being rushed to the hospital.

