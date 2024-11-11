Advertisement
Big warning of Muslims on Waqf!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Muslims are ready to fight against the Waqf Amendment Bill... Minority leaders in Jaipur have raised an alarm against this bill... Watch the report. In the gathering of Muslim community in Jaipur, Gaddi Nashin Dargah Sharif Ajmer Janab Syed Sarwar Chishti also opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill by criticizing the opposition. People of minority community gathered against the Waqf Amendment Bill in Jaipur... called it the biggest attack on Muslims and termed it a conspiracy against Muslims.

